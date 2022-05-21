H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

HNNMY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

