Halliburton to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Halliburton stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $68,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,354,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $240,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,641,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,172,000 after acquiring an additional 927,187 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,234,123 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,737,000 after acquiring an additional 806,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 728,533 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

