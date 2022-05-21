Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $65,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $32.34 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

