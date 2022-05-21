Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Receives Neutral Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

