Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HROW. B. Riley increased their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

HROW opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $159.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 28,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $192,759.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Harrow Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Harrow Health by 49.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

