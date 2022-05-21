Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on August 15th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hasbro by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.