Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on August 15th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.
Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
HAS opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.
In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hasbro by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.
Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
