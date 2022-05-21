HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
VYGVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut Voyager Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.15.
Voyager Digital stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
