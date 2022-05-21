Headinvest LLC Acquires New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,822,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.70. 1,463,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,875. The firm has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

