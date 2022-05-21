Headinvest LLC Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.20) to GBX 6,000 ($73.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,410. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

