Headinvest LLC Has $340,000 Position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1,304.1% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBHD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

