Headinvest LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 660.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000.

BATS:REGL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.82. 40,641 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65.

