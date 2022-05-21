Headinvest LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.70. 18,783,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,372,675. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average of $192.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.81.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

