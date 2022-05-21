Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLIO. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

