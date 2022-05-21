Hengan International Group Company Limited (HEGIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on June 21st

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4995 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Hengan International Group stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

