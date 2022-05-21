Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Up 20.8% This Week

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $354,746.72 and $686.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 850.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.16 or 0.10605156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 255.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00504757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,554.59 or 1.84893200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033792 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008801 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.