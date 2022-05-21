Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Position Increased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.08% of Hibbett worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Shares of Hibbett stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 563,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,806. The company has a market cap of $577.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.