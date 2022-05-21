Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 895 ($11.03) target price on the stock.

HSX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($13.15) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.58).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 944.20 ($11.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 947.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 911.54. The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,661.96). Also, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($184,368.59).

About Hiscox (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

