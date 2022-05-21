HoDooi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 323.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.83 or 0.12501062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 326.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00501317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,763.84 or 1.86194845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008790 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

