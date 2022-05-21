Howdoo Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

