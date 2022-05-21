Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,281,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,594. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

