Hoylecohen LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $68.63. 7,531,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,913. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

