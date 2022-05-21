Hoylecohen LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

