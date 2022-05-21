Hoylecohen LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NXPI stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.11. 2,744,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,979. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average is $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

