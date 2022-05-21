Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 4,042 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.55. 11,757,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,446,518. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

