H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

