Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($63.54) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €48.83 ($50.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($43.80) and a one year high of €59.98 ($62.48). The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.