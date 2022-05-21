Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Purchases 173,700 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Dale Chappell purchased 173,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $340,452.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,066,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,810,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Dale Chappell purchased 545,488 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,438.24.

On Friday, March 11th, Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.01.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 24,421.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

