Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Purchases 173,700 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Dale Chappell purchased 173,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $340,452.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,066,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,810,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Dale Chappell purchased 545,488 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,438.24.
- On Friday, March 11th, Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.01.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humanigen (HGEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.