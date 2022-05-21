Humaniq Trading Down 6.3% This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Humaniq has a market cap of $923,337.05 and $30,283.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,187.81 or 0.99962229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.