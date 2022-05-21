Hyve Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $191,364.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $191,364.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 323.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.83 or 0.12501062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 326.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00501317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,763.84 or 1.86194845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008790 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

