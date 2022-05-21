Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Trading Down 1.6%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. operates in petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.