Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 115,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $74.88. 1,291,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,107. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 418,363 shares of company stock worth $29,843,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.