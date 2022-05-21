Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given New €23.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €24.50 ($25.52) to €23.50 ($24.48) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €25.50 ($26.56) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($23.96) to €21.00 ($21.88) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.86.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

