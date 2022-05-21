Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.87

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.87 and last traded at $90.08, with a volume of 533713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

