Insider Buying: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Buys $28,392.90 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger acquired 30,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,392.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ayro stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.18, a current ratio of 25.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ayro, Inc. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.
Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayro (AYRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.