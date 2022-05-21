Insider Buying: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Buys $28,392.90 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger acquired 30,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,392.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ayro stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.18, a current ratio of 25.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ayro, Inc. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ayro by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 749.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 126,609 shares during the period. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

