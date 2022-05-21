Insider Selling: Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Sells $25,670.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PFC opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $903.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 995.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

