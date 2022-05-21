Insured Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,904.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $156,587.15 and approximately $10,904.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.28 or 0.12490891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 341% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.66 or 1.86965733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,642,300 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

