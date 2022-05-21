International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) versus CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Financial Review

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Baler and CleanTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $10.00 million 0.88 -$130,000.00 ($0.14) -12.14 CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than CleanTech Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Baler and CleanTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.58%. Given CleanTech Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanTech Acquisition is more favorable than International Baler.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of International Baler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler -7.44% -8.46% -6.82% CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats International Baler on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Baler Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. In addition, the company markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

