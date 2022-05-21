International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 179.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,937 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

