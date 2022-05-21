Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 188.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $219.07 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

