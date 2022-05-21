Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $368,000 Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 224.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 543,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $2,796,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at $2,367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at $2,293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 751.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 816,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $687.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

