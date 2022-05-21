Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,803 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AGFS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 33,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.