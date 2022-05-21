Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 32,418 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,418 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 112.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EchoStar by 24.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.87. 280,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.65. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

