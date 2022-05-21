Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of NN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NN by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NN by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NN by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NN by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 221,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,700. The company has a market cap of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 69,495 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,172,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,473,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 18,800 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 548,015 shares of company stock worth $1,396,127. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

