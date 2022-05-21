Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 404,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of TrueCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TrueCar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 313,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,732. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.01.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

