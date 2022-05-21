Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “
Shares of NYSE IVA opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.
About Inventiva (Get Rating)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inventiva (IVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inventiva (IVA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.