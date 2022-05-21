Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 11,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 42,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.
