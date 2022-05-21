Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading Down 3%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 7,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 12,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Invesque ( TSE:IVQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$65.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

