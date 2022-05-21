Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 666,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,872. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3,585.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.