iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $51.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

