iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. 11,384,544 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.